2018 World Population Day: Just How Many Of Us Are There On Earth?

July 11 is celebrated as World Population Day. Since 1989, the United Nations has been marking the day every year as an important occasion on which to spread information about population-related issues around the globe.
So to celebrate 2018 World International Day, here is all the information you need to know about the world population... and the population of South Africa.
(Sources: CGTN )
Earth
7.46-billion
The number of Earthlings that live on the planet, with the majority of them in the Asia-Pacific region (4.26-billion).
1.4-billion
China is the world's largest country, with a colossal population of 1.4-billion, meaning more people live in the Asian country than on the entire continent of Africa
1.23-billion
Africa is the second-largest region in terms of population, as our continent is home to 1.23-billion.
24.1-million
No surprise that China's Shanghai is the world's largest city in terms of population — it's bigger than some small countries.
1,000
The South Pacific island of Tokelau and Vatican City each have only around 1,000 inhabitants — making them the nations with the smallest populations.
South Africa 🇿🇦
(Source: worldometers)
57,412,927
The current population of South Africa is 57,412,927 as of Wednesday, July 11, 2018, based on the latest United Nations estimates.
Here are some interesting stats of about South Africa's population
- South Africa population is equivalent to 0.75 percent of the total world population.
- South Africa ranks number 25 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.
- The average population density in South Africa is 47 per sq.km.
- SA's total land area measures 1,213,090 sq.km.
- 62.9 percent of the population is urban (36,109,167 people in 2018)
- The median age in South Africa is 26.3 years.