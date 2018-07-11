Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Italian Side Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo, 33-year-old football great and five-time Ballon d'Or champion is joining Juventus after the Italian club agreed on a €100m (£88.3m) fee for the Portugal forward with Real Madrid.

"For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of its greatest symbols and a unique reference for the generations to come," European champions Real said, adding that Ronaldo had asked to be transferred. "Real Madrid will always be his home".

Massimo Pinca / Reuters

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record 80 million pounds ($106.27 million), is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.