    11/07/2018 07:14 SAST | Updated 11/07/2018 08:18 SAST

    Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Italian Side Juventus

    Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid as the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

    Cristiano Ronaldo, 33-year-old football great and five-time Ballon d'Or champion is joining Juventus after the Italian club agreed on a €100m (£88.3m) fee for the Portugal forward with Real Madrid.

    "For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of its greatest symbols and a unique reference for the generations to come," European champions Real said, adding that Ronaldo had asked to be transferred. "Real Madrid will always be his home".

    Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record 80 million pounds ($106.27 million), is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

