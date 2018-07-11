Four SA Comedians Make It To Netflix Worldwide Stand-Up Comedy Series 🇿🇦 🎤

No, this is not a joke.

On Tuesday it was announced that four South African comedians will be a part of a Netflix stand-up comedy series launching in in 2019.

Netflix is bringing together 47 comedians from 13 regions around the world in what it describes as "an unprecedented stand-up comedy event series" that will be premiering next year.

NETFLIX: South African comedians @loyisogola @RiaadMoosa @tumi_morake & @LoyisoMadinga to feature on @Netflix's Just For Laughs Festival.



47 comedians from 13 regions will be in the stand-up comedy event series. Each comedian will perform a half-hour stand-up special pic.twitter.com/0Ctg6DXbIQ — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 10, 2018

Africa's four representatives also happen to be South African: Loyiso Gola, Loyiso Madinga, Tumi Morake and Riaad Moosa.

Jon Blacker / Reuters

Each comic will perform a half-hour stand-up special, some of which will be recorded at the upcoming Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, with sets also being taped in Brazil, Mexico, India, Germany and The Netherlands. All episodes will be released at once.

Morake is set to become the first African female stand-up comedian to have her own set on Netflix.

So excited and honored to be taping my first @netflix half hour special at @justforlaughs Montreal in two weeks. https://t.co/sXl6DephdH pic.twitter.com/COqeQrRzDN — Born Free-ish (@LoyisoMadinga) July 10, 2018