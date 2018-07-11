EDITION
    11/07/2018 12:47 SAST | Updated 11/07/2018 12:47 SAST

    Four SA Comedians Make It To Netflix Worldwide Stand-Up Comedy Series 🇿🇦 🎤

    And Tumi Morake will be the first African woman to have a stand-up set on Netflix! Halala!

    No, this is not a joke.

    On Tuesday it was announced that four South African comedians will be a part of a Netflix stand-up comedy series launching in in 2019.

    Netflix is bringing together 47 comedians from 13 regions around the world in what it describes as "an unprecedented stand-up comedy event series" that will be premiering next year.

    Africa's four representatives also happen to be South African: Loyiso Gola, Loyiso Madinga, Tumi Morake and Riaad Moosa.

    Each comic will perform a half-hour stand-up special, some of which will be recorded at the upcoming Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, with sets also being taped in Brazil, Mexico, India, Germany and The Netherlands. All episodes will be released at once.

    Morake is set to become the first African female stand-up comedian to have her own set on Netflix.

