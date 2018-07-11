WATCH: The Beautiful Moment Shawn Rodriques Proposed To Amanda Du-Pont

Amanda Du-Pont is getting married!

Congratulations are in order for the actress and media personality who got engaged over the weekend in the Maldives.

Amanda took to social media to announce that Shawn Rodriques had popped the question and she'd said yes. She also shared her proposal video, one of the most adorable we've seen in a while.

Captioning the video, Amanda said hers was an epic proposal.

"Turns out my surprise beach picnic was [Shawn Rodriques'] epic proposal, I said yes to the man I prayed for so specifically, everything you are, is everything I asked. Life isn't perfect, but perfect with you in it. Thank you, God," she wrote.

Watch the moment here:

Congratulations, Amanda!