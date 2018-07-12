'African' Food, Uncomfortable Mattresses And No Computer... Radovan Krejcir Is Having A Hard Time In Jail

Czech mobster and convict, Radovan Krejcir, is having a hard time in prison. According to Times Select, Krejcir has complained to the Hawks that the treatment he receives in prison is so bad that he believes the authorities are either trying to kill him, or push him over the edge so that he kills himself.

Krejcir is serving a 35-year sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder.

He has reportedly complained that his prison cell is too small, his computer equipment has been confiscated, he is not allowed to Skype with his deported family, the mattress he has is bad for his back, and he does not like the "African" food being served.

Previous court orders reportedly meant that the Department of Correctional Services had to provide Krejcir with certain amenities, which he says he is not receiving. Krejcir approached the court in April to address this but the case was struck off of the urgent roll.

Those court orders reportedly direct the department to provide Krejcir with an orthopaedic mattress, and computer equipment so he can prepare for his upcoming court appearance on more charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, and attempting to escape.

Krejcir reportedly wrote:

"I believe the authorities' conduct is designed to kill me or push me to the extent where my conditions are so unbearable that I will be forced to kill myself.

"Despite being eastern European, I have been forced to eat food that is always cold and usually reserved for an African diet ... the authorities do not wish to entertain the possibility of providing me with an appropriate diet as they rather watch me suffer.

"I have been deprived of adequate medical attention for numerous health issues that I have, including conditions relating to my respiratory system, reproductive system, undiagnosed lumps on my skin ..."

Meanwhile, Krejcir was sentenced to 15 years in jail in his home country, in March. According to Eyewitness News (EWN), Krejcir was convicted of plotting to kill a customs official and stripping the assets of a state-owned oil company. He reportedly committed these crimes before fleeing the Czech Republic in 2005.

Justice minister Michael Masutha is reportedly considering whether he should return home to serve out his jail time there, as the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court ruled that he can be extradited.

According to TimesLive, Krejcir is now serving time for the attempted murder and kidnapping and torture of Bheki Lukhele, whose brother, Doctor, allegedly disappeared with 25kg of tik. Krejcir also dealt in drugs.

A year ago, Krejcir was moved from the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria to the eBongweni maximum security prison in Kokstad – one of the most secure in the country – when officials reportedly uncovered a plan to escape.

But Krejcir complained about this, too, telling the court that the conditions in Kokstad were "inhuman", and that it was a prison where "unstable and violent prisoners are sent". He reportedly said there was "no record of any misbehaviour on my part".

A previous version of this article stated that Krejcir fled Czechoslovakia in 2005. It has since been corrected to the Czech Republic.