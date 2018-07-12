Duduzane Zuma's Culpable Homicide Case Postponed

After appearing in court for just five minutes on Thursday, Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, saw his case postponed till August 23.

Zuma appeared in the Randburg Magistrates' Court on two counts of culpable homicide, following the deaths of two people after he crashed his Porsche into a taxi in 2014.

Dressed in a blue suit, sporting a mohawk and supported by his family, Zuma greeted journalists and lawyers when he arrived in court.

The case was postponed for the disclosure of inquest proceedings and content of the docket.

Outside court, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel was attacked by BLF members who prevented him from speaking to the media. A handful of BLF members also walked around in shackles, saying: "Hands off Duduzane".

This appearance comes days after Zuma appeared in shackles in the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court for a separate matter. On Monday, he was charged with corruption, or alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption.

These charges relate to a R600-million offer allegedly made to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015 by Ajay Gupta in Zuma's presence.

The State alleges that Gupta offered Jonas the position of finance minister at the family's Saxonwold compound.

"At this meeting, Mr Ajay Gupta in the presence of [Zuma] offered Mcebisi Jonas the position of finance minister, advising him that the current Minister of Finance was to be relieved of his position in Cabinet," according to a provisional charge sheet shared with the media.

Jonas claims he refused the offer and left.

The State alleges that Zuma was party to the crime because he was present.

He was granted R100,000 bail on Monday.

Earlier this week, Zuma denied any wrongdoing in both the culpable homicide case and Monday's corruption case.

