Mngxitama Protest And Jacob Zuma Draw Focus From Duduzane At Court

The focus should have been on Duduzane Zuma's short court appearance this morning, but drama as Andile Mngxitama's Black First Land First (BFLF) protested in his defence, as well as the presence of the accused's father in a car outside court, was what caught public and media attention.

Zuma appeared in the Randburg Magistrates' Court on two counts of culpable homicide, following the deaths of two people after he crashed his Porsche into a taxi in 2014.

Dressed in a blue suit, sporting a mohawk and supported by family members, Zuma greeted journalists and lawyers when he arrived in court.

The case was postponed until August 23 for the disclosure of inquest proceedings and content of the docket.

A scuffle broke out when BFLF members interrupted an interview given by AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, telling him he had no right to be there.

AfriForum had previously threatened to bring a private prosecution against Zuma if the National Prosecution Authority declined to prosecute, but the NPA decided to charge him instead.

BFLF protestors outside court called for former president FW de Klerk's arrest, according to a tweet by Jacaranda FM.

There was a huge media presence inside the courtroom, where Zuma was accompanied by family members.

The Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) was seen outside court, according to Eyewitness News (EWN). Zuma exited court with his sister Duduzile and members of BFLF, and walked towards the PPU cars as if he were going to enter one, but was ushered to a black van, the report said.

According to Tiso Blackstar reporter Karyn Maughan, Jacob Zuma was in the van, but remained in his car because he was late for his son's court appearance.

Duduzane Zuma's lawyer confirmed this, she added.

This appearance comes days after the former president's son appeared in shackles in the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court on a separate matter. On Monday, he was charged with corruption, or alternatively conspiracy to commit corruption.

These charges relate to a R600-million offer allegedly made to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015 by Ajay Gupta in Zuma's presence.

The State alleges that Gupta offered Jonas the position of finance minister at the family's Saxonwold compound, and that Duduzane Zuma was party to the crime because he was present.

"At this meeting, Mr Ajay Gupta in the presence of [Zuma] offered Mcebisi Jonas the position of finance minister, advising him that the current Minister of Finance was to be relieved of his position in Cabinet," according to a provisional charge sheet shared with the media.

Jonas claims he refused the offer and left.

At Monday's court appearance, Zuma was released on bail of R100,000.

Earlier this week, he denied any wrongdoing in both the culpable homicide case and Monday's corruption case.