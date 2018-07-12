EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/07/2018 17:48 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Pieter-Dirk Uys Lifetime Achievement Winner In 2018 Comics' Choice Awards

    After more than 40 years lampooning those in power, the national treasure has been recognised with the highest accolade South African comics can bestow.

    STRINGER via Getty Images
    Pieter-Dirk Uys as Evita Bezuidenhout.

    Nominations for the 2018 Savanna South African Comics' Choice Awards were announced at the Goliath Comedy Club in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg on Wednesday, where legend of SA comedy Pieter-Dirk Uys was named the recipient of the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.

    Uys, who began his career in the late Sixties as an actor and later a dramatist, became world-famous in the Eighties via the character of Evita Bezuidenhout, the wife of a fictional apartheid politician and later the "ambassadress" to the "independent" bantustan of Bapetikosweti, another fiction created by Uys to allow him to criticise the National Party government, despite strict censorship under apartheid.

    He also holds the distinction of being the first man to present an SABC Artes Award, live on national television, in drag — an electric blue sari, to be precise — despite the apartheid government's antipathy to the LGBT+ community at the time.

    Gallo Images via Getty Images
    Pieter-Dirk Uys speaks at Wits University on April 23 2012.

    Originally just one character among several played by Uys in his satirical revue "Adapt Or Dye" in 1980, Evita quickly became the artist's regular alter-ego, overshadowing most of his other characters — including a renowned impression of apartheid's "Groot Krokodil" (Great Crocodile), former president PW Botha — through several revues, a stage play called "Farce About Uys", and even a 1985 film, "Skating On Thin Uys".

    To this day, "the most famous white woman in Africa" remains a drawcard in online posts and at Uys' regular performances at Evita Se Perron in Darling, Western Cape — the disused railway station that he converted into a cabaret theatre, restaurant, museum and cultural experience in 1996.

    The beloved entertainer has continued his political activism beyond the demise of apartheid, and has been especially involved in HIV/AIDS prevention and education since the denialism of Thabo Mbeki's presidency.

    The Lifetime Achievement is the only category, voted for by registered South African comics, which is announced ahead of the main South African Comics' Choice Awards ceremony, which this year will take place at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on September 8.

    The other categories all start off with a list of nominees, announced on Wednesday, with the eventual winners only to be revealed on September 8. This year, local funny people Celeste Ntuli and Skhumba Hlope lead the field, with nominations in four different categories apiece.

    Although voting for most of the awards is restricted to South African comics only — hence the name, "Comics' Choice" — there is one category in which the general comedy-watching public get a say — the Audience Choice Award.

    Here is the full list of nominees for 2018:

    COMEDY G AWARD (a new award, for comics who have been working professionals for 15 years or more, launched this year)

    David Kau

    Marc Lottering

    Loyiso Gola

    Alan Committie

    Celeste Ntuli

    SAVANNA NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

    Bongani Dube

    Lindy Johnson

    Tsitsi Chiumya

    Gilli Apter

    Nonto Rubushe

    NEXT LEVEL AWARD

    Eric Jansen

    Phil de Lange

    Thabiso Mhlongo

    Chik Aljoy

    Ebenhaezer Dibakwane

    SAVANNA PAN-AFRICAN COMIC OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Basketmouth (Nigeria)

    Carl Joshua Ncube (Zimbabwe)

    Kansiime Anne Entertainer (Uganda)

    Salvado (Uganda)

    Charles Manase (Botswana)

    NATIVE TONGUE AWARD

    Skhumba Hlophe

    Thapelo King Flat

    Celeste Ntuli

    Mashabela Galane

    Siya Seya

    FLYING SOLO AWARD

    Carvin Goldstone

    Celeste Ntuli

    Loyiso Gola

    Alfred Adriaan

    Skhumba Hlophe

    COMICS' PEN AWARD

    Kagiso Lediga

    Christopher Steenkamp

    Thenjiwe Moseley

    Lazola Gola

    Dalin Oliver

    BEST FRIEND OF COMEDY AWARD

    On Fire Comedy

    Goliath Comedy Club

    Gino Fernandez

    #ER Comedy What What

    #BlacksOnly - David Kau

    GAME CHANGER AWARD

    Carvin Goldstone

    Skhumba Hlophe

    Loyiso Gola

    Celeste Ntuli

    Kagiso Lediga

    SAVANNA COMIC OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Carvin Goldstone

    Mpho Modikoane

    Skhumba Hlophe

    Alfred Adriaan

    Robby Collins

    CHATZ CONNECT AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD

    Abuti Lolo

    Summary

    Teboho Theoha

    Pele-Pele Mchunu

    Kwanda Radebe

    LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT RECIPIENT

    Pieter-Dirk Uys

    Tickets for the 2018 Savanna South African Comics' Choice Awards on September 8 at the Lyric Theatre can be purchased here.

