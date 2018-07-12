Ramaphosa Asks For More Time To Decide On Jiba Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet decided whether or not he will institute a disciplinary inquiry into National Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba, and has asked for time to figure out his next move, Business Day reported.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that a decision by a lower court to remove Jiba from the roll of attorneys because of her handling of the Richard Mdluli matter, was wrong.

But Jiba still faced a possible court-ordered disciplinary inquiry. The high court, in a separate ruling, also reportedly found that former president Jacob Zuma's failure to act against Jiba in light of four adverse court findings against her was irrational and unlawful.

Zuma reportedly wanted to appeal that judgment but had to wait until the outcome of the case Jiba won this week, that decided whether she should be removed from the attorneys' roll.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, told Business Day that the president was still studying Tuesday's ruling and had not decided whether or not to institute an inquiry. The Presidency has also reportedly asked for time to decide whether it will continue Zuma's appeal against the decision that said he must institute an inquiry.

The appeal against that decision by Jiba and others was due to be heard in August, but now that Ramaphosa has asked for more time, it will reportedly be heard in October.

It is not yet clear whether Jiba will return to work immediately.

Her lawyer, Zola Majavu told Eyewitness News (EWN) on Wednesday that Jiba will wait for the NPA to tell her if she can return to work.

Majavu reportedly said, "Now that the SCA has spoken, there is no need for that special leave stay in place but obviously it is an issue that must be resolved by her and her employer which is the NPA."

Majavu told IOL that he would write to the NPA to ask if Jiba could return to work.