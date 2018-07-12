SA Actress Joins Cast Of 'Orange Is The New Black'

South African-born actress Phumzile Sitole is the latest addition to the cast of the Netflix series "Orange Is The New Black".

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa took to social media to congratulate Sitole.

It's with great pride that we congratulate US-Based South African Actress, Phumzile Sitole, who has been cast to play a role in popular Netflix show, Orange is the New Black. Phumzile has also had a role in the American legal and political drama, The Good Fight. Siyakuhalalisela.

Sitole will play the role of convict Antoinetta "Akers" Kerson in the prison drama, according to Ghafla.com, and viewers can catch her debut from July 27.

The actress originally moved to New York to pursue a Master of Arts degree at Columbia University, which she completed in 2016.

She worked alongside Olivia Washington (daughter of Denzel and his wife, Pauletta) in Shakti Bhagchandani's shortfilm "Lostfound" and also clinched a role in CBS series "The Good Fight".