EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA
    12/07/2018 10:30 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    SA Actress Joins Cast Of 'Orange Is The New Black'

    Phumzile Sitole, a South African artist currently working in the U.S., will play the role of 'Akers' in the prison drama from July 27.

    South African-born actress Phumzile Sitole is the latest addition to the cast of the Netflix series "Orange Is The New Black".

    Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa took to social media to congratulate Sitole.

    Sitole will play the role of convict Antoinetta "Akers" Kerson in the prison drama, according to Ghafla.com, and viewers can catch her debut from July 27.

    The actress originally moved to New York to pursue a Master of Arts degree at Columbia University, which she completed in 2016.

    She worked alongside Olivia Washington (daughter of Denzel and his wife, Pauletta) in Shakti Bhagchandani's shortfilm "Lostfound" and also clinched a role in CBS series "The Good Fight".

    MORE:Columbia UniversityEntertainmentHalalaNew YorkOrange Is The New BlackPhumzile SitoleShakti Bhagchandani