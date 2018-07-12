SA Wheelchair Tennis Player First Black African Women To Play At Wimbledon

Kgothatso Montjane plays her first match at Wimbledon today (Thursday). She will be making history as the first black African woman to play at the prestigious tennis tournament.

Montjane is South Africa's highest-ranked women's wheelchair tennis player, and will join 15 of the world's top players in the competition.

"This is unbelievable — I am honoured to be awarded the wildcard and join the star-studded line-up of the world's best players at Wimbledon. This is a dream come true — I always wanted to play on grass, and I cannot wait for the experience," Montjane told eNCA after the announcement was made last month.

TENNIS: South Africa's world No8 player, Kg Montjane will make history for the African continent when she lines up for the Wimbledon Grand Slam 2018 next month. https://t.co/MFWNEV0WyX — TeamSouthAfrica (@TeamSA18) June 21, 2018

In 2005, Montjane was ranked 5th in the world; her highest to date — and she has been named South Africa's Disabled Sportswoman of the Year several times.

She has also enjoyed success in doubles — winning the Belgian Open in 2015 partnering Jordanne Whiley.

Gallo Images Kgothatso Montjane in action in the women's final during day 4 of the Wheelchair Tennis Joburg Open at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre in Johannesburg on July 05 2017.

The Limpopo-born sportswoman was also part of the South African team at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Paralympics, and a World Team Cup participant on the SA team in 2009 and 2011.