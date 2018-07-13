EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/07/2018 10:20 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    'The Real Housewives Of Johannesburg' – All You Need To Know!

    Catch the first season on 1Magic – but first, get to know the six Joburg women whose lives will be laid bare.

    supplied

    On Wednesday we learnt that the "Real Housewives" franchise would be coming to Mzansi!

    Six Johannesburg women who will be appearing in "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg", with a first season set to start on 1Magic (DStv 103) on Friday 3 August at 7pm.

    Here are the stars of the show:

    Evodia Mogase was initially a teacher, but now owns a catering business. Her daughter, Mercy, is also one of the housewives who will be featured on the show. She studied mechanical engineering and is a motivational speaker.

    Twinning with my baby @mercymogase she is my new gym partner and shes put together a 6 month program for me to look my best . For mothers and daughter wanting to be on the same program, you can email her on info@mercynmogase.com we can all get healthy and fit together. She's very strict though 🙈 cause she wants results

    A post shared by THAT'S MADAM (@evodiamogase) on

    Beauty entrepreneur Brinnette Seopela owns a spa and is described as "the glue that holds the housewives together".

    Naledi Willers is a former Miss Botswana Second Princess and is currently studying law . She is also married to MetroFM's Naked DJ.

    Christall Kay is a lawyer turned businesswoman. She also has a big passion for music, and has started working on her singing career.

    Busisiwe Ter Mors, also known as "Lendy", is a golfer born in South Africa but raised in England. She is a a mother of two who enjoys being a housewife.

