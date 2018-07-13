'The Real Housewives Of Johannesburg' – All You Need To Know!

On Wednesday we learnt that the "Real Housewives" franchise would be coming to Mzansi!

Six Johannesburg women who will be appearing in "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg", with a first season set to start on 1Magic (DStv 103) on Friday 3 August at 7pm.

Here are the stars of the show:

Evodia Mogase was initially a teacher, but now owns a catering business. Her daughter, Mercy, is also one of the housewives who will be featured on the show. She studied mechanical engineering and is a motivational speaker.

Beauty entrepreneur Brinnette Seopela owns a spa and is described as "the glue that holds the housewives together".

Brinnette Seopela



— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 11, 2018

Naledi Willers is a former Miss Botswana Second Princess and is currently studying law . She is also married to MetroFM's Naked DJ.

Christall Kay is a lawyer turned businesswoman. She also has a big passion for music, and has started working on her singing career.

Christall Kay



— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 11, 2018

Busisiwe Ter Mors, also known as "Lendy", is a golfer born in South Africa but raised in England. She is a a mother of two who enjoys being a housewife.