UJ Choir Scoops Two Awards At World Choir Games

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) Choir has scooped two awards at this year's World Choir Games, held in Tshwane over the first two weeks of July, and due to end on Saturday.

The choir took gold in both its categories, scoring 85 percent in Mixed Choirs (Western Music repertoire), and an impressive 95 percent in Folk Music (A Cappella), to be crowned world champions.

"It was so rewarding to see the fruition of their hard work," choral director Renette Bouwer said. "They proved that they can compete against the best in the world — in Western and African music. To win such high marks at an international level like this is a huge accomplishment for these young singers."

"I am excited to see what the future holds for this group of lovely and talented students, and it's a privilege for me to be a part of it. Hats off to our conductor of African Music, Sidumo Nyamezele, who was the creator of the African repertoire that blew the audience and judges away."

UJ Choir was one of 155 South African choirs among the more than 300 from 60 countries taking part in the event.