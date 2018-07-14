EDITION
ZA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    14/07/2018 09:55 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Woman's Body Found At Dumping Site

    "It was alleged that a person collecting metal at the dumping site saw a dead woman in the rubbish," Nkohli said.

    Gwengoat/ Getty Images

    The body of a woman, believed to be in her thirties, was found at a dumping site in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape, police said on Saturday.

    Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said police were called to the municipal dumping site at around 10:00 on Friday morning.

    "It was alleged that a person collecting metal at the dumping site saw a dead woman in the rubbish," Nkohli said.

    Nkohli said the woman had no visible injuries.

    The unidentified woman was wearing a black hoody and maroon pants.

    Police appealed to community members who might be missing a loved one to come forward.

    News24

    MORE:News