Duchess Of Cambridge, Duchess Of Sussex Attend Wimbledon In Crisp Summer Wear

It's well-known that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are tennis fans — they've been spotted at many a match over the years. So it was entirely unsurprising when Kensington Palace announced the two would be attending this weekend's Wimbledon final — but the twist was that they would be splitting up this year.

Instead, Catherine stepped out Saturday with new sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, also known as Meghan Markle. The royal duo brought some breezy summer style courtside for Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal for the men's semifinal, and to watch Markle's friend, Serena Williams play Angelique Kerber for the ladies' final.

Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters Chairman of the AELTC Philip Brook welcomes Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, to the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, on Saturday.

The former Kate Middleton stepped out in a fitted, short-sleeved cream and black-polka dotted dress with gathered detailing at the shoulder and hip, along with nude pumps and cream handbag. Meghan opted for a crisp blue-and-white stripped button down shirt from Ralph Lauren, paired with cream wide-leg trousers, a straw fedora, and black handbag.

Clive Mason via Getty Images You can see more of Meghan's full outfit in this photo.

Duchess Kate wore her long hair down in her signature style, while Meghan sported the messy bun she's known for.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Prior to the matches, the pair met with former female tennis champions and chatted with ball girls and boys.

Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shakes hands at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London.

During the Kerber-Williams match, Markle could be seen cheering her friend on (Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian attended Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding in May).

Serena strikes back.



The seven-time champion earns herself a round of applause, recovering from 0-2 down to lead 3-2 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lzzafzBRUP — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

Other stars spotted at the match included Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, seated in Williams' box.

Kerber ultimately took the title this time, but Williams certainly had the support of her millions-strong fanbase. And it's always nice to have some friendly royal faces in the crowd.