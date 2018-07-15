EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/07/2018 10:25 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Final Of The 2018 France-Croatia World Cup: Why The Croats Wear Water Polo Hats

    This accessory is more useful on the ground than it is fashion in the stands.

    Amin Mohammad Jamali via Getty Images
    MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 11: fans Croatia looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)

    WORLD CUP 2018 - The French have the beret, the Croats the water polo cap. In the stands of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, which hosts the World Cup final on Sunday, July 15, and since the beginning of the competition, many supporters of the "Vatreni" wear this unusual accessory.

    You should know that water polo is an ultra popular sport in Croatia. The Croatian men's team is also world champion. It is therefore not totally absurd to see supporters of the Croatian national football team wearing the cap of water sports. But the explanation is actually simpler than that.

    During Euro 2016 football in France, defender Vedran Corluka had suffered a skull injury during the first group match against Turkey. The player was heavily bled because of a scalp wound. In the following match against the Czech Republic, the staff of Croatia had therefore made him wear a water polo cap to protect his scar.

    Christian Hartmann / Reuters

    Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

    This accessory obviously reminds football fans of the helmet worn for years by the Czech keeper Petr Cech . In 2006, the Chelsea goalkeeper suffered a skull fracture. Land clearance for several months, the player had been allowed to replay with a foam rugby helmet.

    More recently at the Russian World Cup, Morocco's Nordin Amrabat wore a helmet after a shock against Portugal.

