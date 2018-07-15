Robbery Goes Wrong For KZN Criminals; Two Shot And Killed

Two men thought to be among a group who attempted to rob a supermarket in KwaZulu-Natal have been killed, police said on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the men had attempted to rob the Kranskop business when they were faced with resistance.

"A group of armed suspects entered the shop and demanded cash. There was a shootout between the suspects and the shop owner. Two suspects were shot dead and a customer was wounded by suspects."

Zwane said an undisclosed amount of cash taken.

"The suspects fled the scene and unknown whether they used getaway vehicles or not. Police are searching for them. Firearms were also recovered from the scene."

