Jessica Nkosi's Baby Shower Was Like A Fairytale -- Here It Is In Pictures

Media personality Jessica Nkosi celebrated her baby shower over the weekend in Sandton surrounded by friends.

Sharing snaps from the party on social media, the "Isibaya" actress said she was grateful to her PR team at Capacity Relations for putting the do together and for her friends who came through.

"Thank you for choosing to spend your Saturday with me. The time you took to get to the venue, the gifts, the love, the joy that everyone brought was priceless! Thank you for making my heart dance, thank you for showing your love. Thank you for being in the moment with me. I don't have enough words... I love you and I pray for you! May God richly bless each and every one of you for me," one of her posts read.

Jessica only recently confirmed news of her pregnancy on the July cover of True Love magazine after months of speculation and reports.

She is expecting a baby girl with her partner, "Uzalo" actor Ntokozo Dlamini.

Here are some snaps from the baby shower:

Congratulations to the mama to be!