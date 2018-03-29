The Ultimate Playlist Guide To Your Long Weekend Road Tripping

With a series of long weekends coming up in March, April and May, many of us will be hitting the road for a little mini-break.

But what's a car trip without some pumping tunes to sing along to? Before you randomly start searching "romantic tunes", if you're going on a couple's stay, or "best songs for tweens", just stop, collaborate and listen to me, I've canvassed my team to source some of the top songs, for lovers, families, and a girl's weekend away.

For the lovers:

What would a romantic holiday away be without the right music to set the mood? And you might as well get into the mood the moment you get into the car.

Sam Smith: When canvassed in the office, most women just said put any album of Sam Smith's albums on repeat and the long weekend will be set. Having sold over 12million units with his debut album "In this lonely hour", clearly the rest of the world agrees.

Notting Hill Soundtrack: You can't go wrong with music from one of the best romcoms of all time with classics like Elvis Costello's "She", "Ain't no sunshine" by Bill Withers and of cause Ronan Keating's "When you say nothing at all".

Thandiswa Mazwai: Arguably one of the most influential musicians over the past two decades. You will have to search very hard to find a more romantic local track than "Ingoma" from her album "Ibokwe" also featuring the late Hugh Masekela on the trumpet.

Drake: We all know that Drizzy is your girlfriend's favourite rapper. His second solo album "Take care" has hits for days and more heartstring material than you will get from any hip-hop album.

Family favourites

Some of the tunes might not be music to YOUR ears, but it's better than the "are we there yet?" chorus.

Destruction Boyz: It's no coincidence that their album is titled "Gqom is the future". Many have already dubbed "Omunye" as the unofficial national anthem and no road trip playlist would be complete without it.

Taylor Swift: Love her or hate her (the kids will probably love her), her song "Shake it off" will have you movin' and groovin' and hopefully help you shake off the week's stress

Justin Bieber: This one is especially for the tween girls. You might hate his floppy hair and his antics, but Biebs will have to make it onto your playlist if you want to keep them happy in the backseat.

Bruno Mars: He is probably a truce between adults and kids and "The Lazy song" will hopefully transform everyone in the car into a holiday spirit.

MiCasa: Another choice for the whole family to enjoy. You will particularly enjoy everyone's renditions of the tracks sung in Portuguese like "La Vida" and "Bora Viver".

Girls' Getaway

A bonding weekend with the gals is needed at least once a year, for an all-encompassing catch-up. And there's nothing quite the same as bonding as belting out tunes together.

Spice Girls: "I'll tell you what you want, what you really, really want!" You want to download the best-of album and relive your youth with the ultimate girl pop group.

Nathi: "Buyelekhaya" (Return back home) is not only a multiplatinum-selling album but may, in fact, be the very reason for the road trip so nothing better than being serenaded to "Nomvula" whilst you driving down the freeway.

Alanis Morissette: Especially if there has been a recent break-up in the group, the album "Jagged little pill" is one that most women have screamed along to. Take it with. You won't regret it.

Lauren Hill: The Miseducation of Lauren Hill is one of the best albums of all time. If you don't believe me, there are 5 Grammy awards to back up the argument.

Destiny's Child: All the women who are independent, put this album in your car for the long weekend.

Boys trip

Going away with the crew for golfing trip or an offroad adventure? Well, you are going to need the tunes to get you in the zone.