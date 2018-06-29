A Few Fun Facts About Ed Sheeran Ahead Of His 'Divide Tour' In South Africa

Ed Sheeran has taken the world by storm ever since the release of his debut studio album, "Plus", in 2011. His career has been a whirlwind of success ever since. A once in a generation songwriter, Sheeran was awarded a prestigious MBE for his services to music and charity at the end of 2017.

Adding to his existing list of Grammy, BRIT and Billboard awards, he recently earned two Ivor Novello Awards for Songwriter of the Year and Most Performed Work.

After the release of his record-breaking, third studio album "Divide", Sheeran was also announced as the IFPI's Best Selling Global Recording Artist of 2017. The album has now sold over 15-million copies worldwide.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Ed Sheeran with his Artist of the Year award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

It's evident that Sheeran has earned his place as one of the world's most successful and talented musicians. And now he's going to share his musical prowess with fans in South Africa.

Next year's tour will see Sheeran perform at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on March 23 and 24, and Cape Town Stadium on March 27. For more information visit the Big Concerts website. Tickets available at Computicket.

To celebrate Ed Sheeran's S.A tour, here are a few fun facts about the popular musician you might not know...

He is good friends with his bodyguard.

Sheeran's bodyguard, Kevin Myers — or "Security Kev" — has an Instagram account with more than 950K followers in which he shares some funny behind-the-scenes photos of the duo. If the pics are anything to go by, they have a very solid relationship.

Ed Sheeran has a tomato sauce obsession.

He is reportedly a huge fan of Heinz tomato sauce. He even has the bottle tattooed on his arm. He reportedly said that if he were prime minister, he'd make tomato sauce compulsory in all places with chips.

He's engaged to his childhood sweetheart.

The engagement news was confirmed earlier this year. Sheeran met Cherry Seaborn at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk. The couple reconnected years later and have been going strong ever since.

He appeared on the hit television show "Game of Thrones".

Ed made a cameo appearance in the first episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7. The reaction nearly broke the internet, as sites like Twitter and Facebook were flooded with screen-grabs and memes of the cameo.