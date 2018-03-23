All Sections
    Harry Styles' New Gucci Campaign Is Going To Be A Hit

    It's no secret that Harry Styles has a penchant for a statement suit, so it's a match well made.

    23/03/2018 06:56 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago
    EMPICS Entertainment/ Press Association
    Harry Styles performs on the NBC Today Show concert series in Rockefeller Center in New York, United States.

    We already know Harry Styles can sing and act. He made his silver screen debut in the Academy Award-winning film "Dunkirk".

    But now Styles is adding "fashion model" to his skill set, starring in Gucci's new Tailoring campaign.

    While his role as the face of the campaign is confirmed, only one official image has been released – and it doesn't give much away. Posting on Instagram, the fashion house shared a teaser of Styles' forehead underneath a fish and chips sign.

    The news hasn't come as a huge surprise to fans. They are used to seeing the singer decked out in the Italian label's vivid floral-print suits, ruffled blouses and flared trousers since Alessandro Michele took over the reins at Gucci in 2015.

    The brand continues to provide the singer with outfits for his sold-out world tour, where his one-of-a-kind Gucci wardrobe has stretched from tonal lavender suits, to 1970s harlequin prints and floral designs that only Styles can pull off.

    A terraced street in Hertfordshire town's Cambridge Road (United Kingdom) served as the starting point for shooting his debut campaign for Gucci. Dressed in a stylish checked coat and double-breasted suit, Styles inevitably attracted plenty of attention while on set.

    SplashNews
    SplashNews

    The full campaign is expected soon, with Styles wearing an outfit from Gucci's pre-fall 2018 collection.

    It's no secret that Styles has a penchant for a statement suit, so it's a match well made.

    Frankly, fans can't believe it took this long for Styles to get a fashion campaign – particularly one for Gucci – but we're thrilled it's here.

