It’s Official, Elle Woods Is Back For Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon is once again set to star as sorority sister-turned-lawyer, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3.

Witherspoon, who played Woods in the original 2001 Legally Blonde and a subsequent sequel in 2003, recently confirmed she will portray the character for the third time.

The actress confirmed the news with a simple Instagram post. In the video, she glides by on a pool float wearing a pink bikini and sunglasses (a nod to a scene from the original movie).

"It's true... #LegallyBlonde3", she captioned the clip.

Legally Blonde was a success for MGM Studios, grossing $141.8 million worldwide. The film followed Elle (usually clad in pink) as a sorority sister attempting to win back her former boyfriend by getting a law degree from Harvard University, while always remaining upbeat.

In 2003 MGM released the follow-up, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, which was set in Washington, D.C. The sequel grossed $124.9 million at the worldwide box office.

Witherspoon is doing more than reprising her role as Woods - she's also taking on the role of producer through her company Hello Sunshine.

As a producer, she'll be joined by members of the original Legally Blonde creative team, including screenwriters Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, and producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel. No director is currently attached to the project yet.

The third instalment of Legally Blonde arrives 17 years after the original film, which was adapted from the Amanda Brown novel of the same name, and 15 years after the sequel.

For now, ideas on the plot and storyline remain unknown. But according to reports the next chapter for Elle Woods will be much in the spirit of the first film.

The movie is set to hit the big screen on Valentine's Day 2020, so get ready to bend and snap all over again.