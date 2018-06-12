The Harry Styles Gucci Campaign Is Finally Here

Since almost the beginning of his career, Harry Styles has often been spotted wearing Gucci designs. Floral suits, tartan suits, millennial pink suits — basically suits that set him apart from the rest.

So it was no surprise that Alessandro Michele chose him to be the face of the new Gucci Tailoring campaign.

Shot by Glen Luchford in North London, the campaign's narrative sequence echoes many famous photographs and scenes from British films.

Styles is dressed in a range of, well, styles, and is seen hanging out around London with a range of animal pals — most notably a bored-looking chicken.

Gucci released a multitude of photos from the campaign.

In this photo, Styles wears a classic grey three-piece suit while hanging out at a fish and chips shop. He's accompanied by a dog and accessorises the look with striped sneakers.

Glen Luchford for Gucci/ Instagram

Inside a fish and chips shop, Styles wears a macro gingham sharkskin dressing gown as a coat over a Heritage pinstripe wool suit.

Glen Luchford for Gucci/ Instagram

Wearing a New Marseille jacket with embroidered collar detail, Styles walks into a traditional British fish and chip shop carrying a pet chicken.

Glen Luchford for Gucci/ Instagram

Standing at the counter at a fish and chip shop in St Albans, north of London, Harry Styles wears a wool Genova jacket with New York Yankees™ patches.

Glen Luchford for Gucci/ Instagram

Finally, Gucci released a photo of Styles in a dark blue, printed suit. Harry brings his puppies into the fish and chips shop. He orders and shares it with them.

Glen Luchford for Gucci/ Instagram

The campaign video follows Styles walking down the street, crossing the road and entering a fish and chips shop — all while cradling a chicken. The video is set to well-known song "Michelle",written and performed by Beatles legends John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Despite the style icon's many Gucci-designed looks over the years (including his current world tour, which features custom pieces designed by Alessandro Michele), this marks his first official campaign for the brand. But something tells us it probably won't be his last.