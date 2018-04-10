The Hollywood Actor Who Doubts His Good Looks

When you think of Chris Evans, you can't help but picture his godlike physique with deep, blue eyes you could drown in. But according to Evans, on the inside, he's just a big old dork.

Chris Evans at the 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' world premiere.

In a podcast interview with the Thirst Aid Kit, the "Captain America" star was asked when he first realised he was hot.

This is what he said ...

"Oh, man! Goodness ... I still feel like I'm just trying to pull a fast one over on people. You don't know what I look like first thing in the morning. It's rough."

No, he wasn't being humble. He actually has very relatable confidence issues about his appearance. Doubting his looks isn't a recent development for the actor. Evans revealed to listeners that his feelings of insecurity are rooted in his preteen years — and that he still struggles with it today.

"If you look back on some of my photos from childhood; it was not kind. I had a really bumpy road, and I think like most of us, we still feel like that," Evans said. "No matter what happens, we kind of connect to that chapter in life when you first start exploring the feelings of comparison. It's usually connected to when you start noticing the people you're attracted to. When you first start coming into your own sexuality and start seeing how you stack up. That was probably one of the toughest chapters of my life. And so I think, for most people, you kind of stay in that suspended state."

Sure, it's a little surprising to learn that the man whose roles have to include whipped cream-covered high school jocks, Captain America, and a character is literally known as "Harvard Hottie", apparently has less confidence than your average person. Though over time, he did notice the kind of roles he was getting, and started to be more open to accepting and owning whatever attractiveness he might have.

"I guess when I got to Hollywood and you start going on certain auditions, you're like, 'All right, typically I'm playing a guy in a letterman jacket,'" said Evans. "I guess I fit a certain character type."

Looks aside, we can all agree that what makes Chris Evans so great is his warm personality and kind heart. It's no wonder he's the perfect Captain America – because before Steve Rogers was modified into peak human perfection by the super-soldier serum, he just was an average guy with a good heart, above all else.

This article originally appeared in Glamour magazine South Africa.