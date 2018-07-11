Six Easy-To-Implement Ways Of Being An Inspiration To Your Children

To become inspired, we need to inspire others

Remember that what we teach others, we teach ourselves. Imagine, then, the benefits of being an inspiration to your children! It is a win-win in that what you give, you will receive. Parents tend to forget that they wish to be happy, joyful and inspired as much as they wish this for their children and yet, who could be a greater source of inspiration to your children than you, the parent?

As a parent, you are your children's first and longest-lasting teacher. When you are inspired you will find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. You will want to become a source of inspiration for others-and most especially - for your children.

Living from a place of inspiration will result in a life where there are no limitations to what you could achieve. Love, joy and peace will become the building blocks on which you create possibilities, meaning and purpose. You do not need any qualifications to become an inspiration to your children (or others). You need only be human, with a willingness to give to others the inspiration you wish for yourself!

Inspired people:

Stay detached from the negative opinions of others

Seek positive solutions to inevitable life-challenges

Are self-aware, self-motivated and are able to positively manage their emotions

Are more productive, enthusiastic and passionate

Seek ways to be of service to others - joyfully and without expectations of reward

Inspire others

You need to be inspired to inspire others. What you teach your children, you teach yourself. It is a win-win for all!

Consider these six easy-to-implement ways to inspire your child by being the inspiration:

Inspiration through kindness

Random acts of kindness - a gentle word of encouragement, helping someone in need, a friendly greeting to the car guard, helping an animal - will inspire you and your children in ways you cannot imagine.

Inspiration through gratitude

Make it a daily habit to voice what you are grateful for. Take a look at your life - yes you have difficulties, hurts and challenges - but look deeper. Teach your children the powerful gift of gratitude, it will change your life.

Inspiration through generosity

Find ways to be generous, it does not have to be monetary. Giving of your love, joy, time and compassion are beautiful ways to inspire your children to do the same.

Inspiration through listening

Listen to understand, without having the need to interrupt or negatively impact the trust you want to build with your children. Inspire your children to listen, without judgement to others as you do with them.

Inspiration through being peaceful

Find ways to teach yourself to seek peace in your life through yoga, meditation, exercise, reading uplifting books - whatever it takes. There is no greater gift than peace.

Inspiration through passion

Being excited about life is infectious, voice your excitement for positive progress in your children's lives - no matter how small - and seek to find positive growth points in your own.

