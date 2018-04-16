Unisa Second-Semester 2018 Applications Create Frustration

Prospective students have been waiting anxiously for Unisa to open its applications for the second semester of 2018. Late on Friday, Unisa announced that it is opening applications for the second semester on Monday, April 16.

Very little time to apply

Applications will only be open from Monday, April 16 to Monday, April 23. So there is a very small window of time to apply for students wanting to start their studies in the second semester.

Students who apply this week and who are accepted will have to register at Unisa from June 11 to July 13, 2018.

Unisa courses are full

Unisa has announced that many of their courses already have the full complement of allowed students. So for these courses, they will not take applications and registrations in the second semester.

Some of the courses that are full are:

Higher Certificate: Accounting Sciences

Higher Certificate: Law

Higher Certificate: ABET

BA Degree

Diploma in Tourism Management

B.Ed Senior and FET Phases

National Diploma: Management

Higher Certificate in Criminal Justice

LLB (Law)

Prospective students are frustrated

In Facebook groups for Unisa students, there has been an increase in people asking when applications will open.

Now that the dates have become available, prospective students are upset to find so many popular courses not open for applications for the second semester.