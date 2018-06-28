Are You Funding Your Dreams Or Your Lifestyle?

One of the biggest obstacles to people with dreams is lack of funding. As much as this is truly an obstacle for many dreamers, I believe it is just a well-designed excuse for others. Someone with a job and a dream shouldn't really have the same funding problem as an unemployed person with a dream. If you have a job and a dream, then your job should fund your dreams.

Sadly, most people are just earning and burning with no end in sight. They use their salary to fund their lifestyle and then look for people to fund their dreams. Using your salary to fund your lifestyle and expecting someone to fund your dream is madness in a category of its own.

Some have got the car, a fancy apartment, full package DSTV and they celebrate 'God knows what' every weekend spending huge amounts on alcohol. Then on Monday, they pull out their shiny business plans and start looking for someone to fund their big dreams.

Dreamers aren't supposed to live like everyone else. Why do you think the rest of the world mocks dreamers? That's because we don't try to fit in or be like everyone else. We are okay being uncomfortable and losing friends in the process. Instead of buying a car and paying a car instalment every month, you can take public transport while investing as much as you can towards your dreams.

Instead of renting a fancy apartment, you can stay in a tiny room or share with friends while building your dream. I guess this is too great a price to pay for those who want to fit in. Happy are those who dream dreams and are willing to pay the price to make them come true. "A dream cost nothing unless you want it to come true"

A salary should be the number one source of capital to anyone having a dream and a job. The sooner you realise you can never get rich off a salary the quicker you can start doing things differently. How many rich employees do you know? I am not asking how many fancy employees you know. Being fancy, looking rich and actually being rich are different things. Most employees are trapped in debt.

Of course, not everyone's salary can fund their dreams but if you can fund a convenient comfortable fancy lifestyle then you can fund your dreams.

But the wise ones can escape a debt trap by not going for a car and a house as soon as they get a job. Don't buy lifestyle and luxuries first, then get stuck in a lifetime of paying for it. Pursuing things that visibly demonstrate that one has the money or things that say "I have arrived" has actually stopped many people from arriving.

Go for the dream first so that it'd be easier for you to get out of corporate once its time to focus fully on your dreams. There are those who sincerely want to get out of corporate jobs now but are trapped because they funded their lifestyle first when they got the job.

They keep wondering, who will pay for the car, the house and the lifestyle if I leave? This is a dilemma but I believe a new generation of dreamers can do things differently.

Fund the dream first, suffer now and shine later. Great success requires greater sacrifice. The future begins now. Great people build cash generating systems first then enjoy luxury for the rest of their lives.

Of course, not everyone's salary can fund their dreams but if you can fund a convenient comfortable fancy lifestyle then you can fund your dreams. You can either keep maintaining that lifestyle or sacrifice for your dreams. Dream big and start small.

If you want this entrepreneur life you have to make sacrifices and eliminate things holding you back from stepping up to new levels. This is the time for us to start having these uncomfortable conversations.