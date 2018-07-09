Don't Let Social Media Fool You, Everyone Is Going Through Something

OPINION

Social media is an undeniable force in today's world. One single post can launch a worldwide movement. Social media allows you to connect with other like-minded individuals from all over the globe. You can learn from others, see how others are doing, be inspired by others and share your own unique stories. But social media does have its shortcomings, and one of those is it can often seem like everybody is living and winning big - except you.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, you name it — we all know them and we see them all throughout our day. You are constantly bombarded with images of people you don't even know, who depict the life you so wish you had. but the reality is that these people go through struggles just like everybody else but ain't no perfect picture gonna tell you that. Nobody's life is perfect all the time. We all go through life's hardships, failure, disappointment, heartbreaks and pain.

Social media only shows half of what is real. Nobody's life is perfect all the time. Don't be deceived by Instagram newsfeeds! Yes, picture perfect moments do exist. But they exist amongst the real-life chaotic moments - those ones that don't get captured or documented.

As you interact with people through the tiny screen of your mobile phone, endeavour to take a closer look before you make up your mind that they are better than you. Everyone has their battles. Don't get caught up in the lives of other people, don't count their blessings. You'll lose sight of your own blessings if you do.

Don't let social media fool you. Someone could have +1000 likes on their pics or a million views on their videos and still be broke. Being popular on social media is not everything. There are people with only 10 likes but have plenty of friends, and people with +1000 likes that are incredibly lonely, depressed, in fed up relationships and no real friends.

There are couples that appear extremely happy on social media but behind those photos, they are both miserable and in dysfunctional relationships. There are couples who post next to nothing about their personal lives on social media but are in an extremely beautiful loving relationship. Things aren't always what they appear to be. Social media has created an outlet for egotistical behaviour, where self-worth is determined by the number of likes one gets.

Success is not what is depicted on social media. It takes hard work, really hard work to be successful.

You don't know what some people go through to come out with the glamorous pictures you envy. There are some people sharing a back room in their mother's home with eight siblings, some squatting, sleeping on someone's couch but have 500k followers and +1000 likes on their pics. Some slay queens borrow clothes, hair and even phones to take pictures and post on social media.

Guys flaunt lavish lifestyles yet are drowning in debt. Some take snap shots next to their friend's cars. A lot of Instagram superstars and Facebook famous people are struggling just like you if not worse, the only difference is that you have less followers and perhaps less pressure to keep up with appearances. It's a jungle out there but truth be told swag don't pay the bills.

The real key players mostly operate behind the scenes but make the most happen. They may look like the "nobody's" but they are building their empires while others are getting high on likes and attention. Success is not what is depicted on social media. It takes hard work, really hard work to be successful. It takes tears, sleepless nights, hunger, disappointments, heartbreak, and truckloads of failure to make it in life.

It's easy to look holy in public but everyone is going through something. Personally, I don't have it all together. I may look cute, successful and stress-free on social media but that couldn't be farther from the truth.

There are nights I cry myself to sleep and days I doubt my abilities. Sometimes life gets so damn overwhelming and I am ready to throw in the towel. Some days I'm physically, emotionally, spiritually and mentally worn out – scarred out of my wits of what tomorrow will bring. Nevertheless, I stand! In the storm or sunshine – I stand through it all and I keep moving.

Beyond the picture perfect and social media stardom lies chaos. Be authentic and never give up on yourself. Don't compare yourself to others and don't be intimidated. The real champions of social media are those who add value to others not the ones who flaunt their lifestyle to impress others.