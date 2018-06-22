'Job Creation' Is A Myth – The Youth Need To Play A More Active Role In Their Future

It's natural that people think government creates jobs, because that's what politicians always say. Politicians have a self-interested motive to move in that direction, because it increases their power and influence.

Nobody will vote for them if they don't promise job creation. Politicians make lots of promises. But where does the government get that money? Government is never an efficient way to build an economy or achieve an objective.

This theory that government creates jobs sounds good, and it would be nice if it were true in real life, but it has a rather glaring logical fallacy. It overlooks the fact that, in the real world, the government can't inject money into the economy without first taking money out of the economy.

Many may argue that government does create jobs, including teachers, police officers, firefighters, soldiers, sailors, astronauts, antiterrorism agents, park rangers, diplomats, etc. And this is technically true. In a smoothly functioning market economy, the process feeds on itself. But the government, on the other hand, grows only when government collects some private-sector income to pay its workers.

What people fail to see is that the money to pay government employees must come from somewhere — generally, taxes or loans.

Economic growth and jobs come from government getting out of the way and letting entrepreneurs and the private sector do what they do best – producing goods and services.

But if the people whose money is taken via taxation or borrowing had kept the money, they would have spent most or all of it on something — and that spending would have boosted the economy and employment. Taxes and complex regulation slow down job creation.

Economic growth and job creation only happen when governments leave people free to explore, create, disrupt, innovate and profit. Economic growth and jobs come from government getting out of the way and letting entrepreneurs and the private sector do what they do best — produce goods and services. Humans have needs, and entrepreneurs see these needs as an opportunity.

'Every country is built by entrepreneurs, not politicians' ~ Mugumya Junior

How long are the youth going to blame the government or wait on the government for change? Responsibility lies with you as soon as you have reached an understanding age of maturity. You must start working to better your future. Don't be a spectator in your own economy, but a participant.

'Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.' ~ John F Kennedy

The youth must stop being heavily reliant on the government for jobs. The work of government is not to create jobs, but to create an environment for people to develop their own work. This process is what will create jobs we haven't even imagined yet. The responsibility to change things, create jobs and boost any country's economy lies with the youth, and not the government.