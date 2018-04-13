All Sections
    13/04/2018 10:22 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Winnie And Stratcom: Why We Removed The Video Clip

    AFP/Getty Images
    First pages of newspapers are pictured the day after the death of South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in Johannesburg on April 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GULSHAN KHAN (Photo credit should read GULSHAN KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    On the 4th of April 2018 HuffPost posted a video clip of an interview conducted with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in June 2017. The interview was arranged after the screening of the documentary "Winnie", which was also broadcast on Wednesday, the 11th of April 2018, on eNCA.

    In the video clip Madikizela-Mandela makes references to journalists Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber. She says Gqubule wrote negative stories about her and that the Weekly Mail, which Harber edited in the 1980's, was "anti-me and anti-ANC". She then says the Weekly Mail "actually did the job for Stratcom".

    The clip was part of a range of video clips repurposed from the old interview after Madikizela-Mandela died. We decided to remove it from our platforms because Gqubule and Harber's comments were not included.

    Gqubule and Harber are journalists who have reputations for being honest and principled. We respect them both. The video clip should not have been published without first seeking their views.

    We have begun internal procedures to determine how the clip was published and will be taking action based on our findings.

    We apologise to Gqubule and Harber for our editorial oversight.

