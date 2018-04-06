10 Delicious South African Gins To See Out The Summer

The first known gins were produced by the Dutch in the early 17th century – unless you believe those who claim the liquid legend was produced prior to this in Italy. In Holland, gin was used as a medicine and sold in chemists to treat stomach pain, gout and gallstones. Later, garnished with a wedge of lime, it became the choice tipple of such cultural icons as the Queen of England, Ernest Hemingway and F Scott Fitzgerald.

In recent years, gin owes its renaissance to the relative simplicity of the distilling process, which has made it the fastest-growing spirit category in the world and a fertile ground for alchemists who experiment with juniper berries and pot stills to create the most sophisticated of spirits.

At home it's no different – gin is in and dedicated bars and festivals are bringing the small-batch distilled, locally-nurtured flavours to thirsty audiences around South Africa.

If you're more likely to guzzle in your garden than at a dedicated gin bar, here are the best new and established craft gins you'll want to taste, swirl and revel in.

Wixworth Gin

Founded: 2017 by RGBC

Price: R279 - R299 (recommended retail price)

Available: Wixworth Gin is available from all major retail stockists nationwide.

Wixworth is a quintessentially South African gin. Artfully balanced, handcrafted and infused with six natural botanicals including juniper berries, coriander, cassia bark, angelica root and orange peel, Wixworth's distinct, earthy flavour is emphasized by its signature use of Renosterbos.

The tax strip on each bottle reflects the batch number and the Renosterbos picking season, making it possible to track and taste the natural nuances that come through in the hero botanical from all four seasons. That said, Wixworth's deliciously refreshing and distinctive flavour is delivered consistently – as unlike many South African gins, it is not a small-batch gin so there are limited variances from bottle to bottle. It is an exquisitely balanced, delicately fragranced gin that's crisp and dry with hints of spice and zesty citrus notes. Enjoy the classic Wix & Tonic – Wixworth Gin and tonic water with a lime wheel over ice.

Blind Tiger Gin

A post shared by Blind Tiger Gin (@blindtiger_gin) on Jan 22, 2018 at 6:26am PST

Founded: 2017 by Keegan Cook

Price: R329 (Gift pack includes 1 bottle of Blind Tiger Gin and 2 cans of Fitch & Leedes tonic)

Available: PnP Liquors, Makro, TOPS at SPAR (limited outlets), Norman Goodfellows, Ultra Liquors

Award-winning Blind Tiger Gin has been recognised for its unique celebration of the craft gin spirit. In 2017, Blind Tiger won Gold Medals at both the International SIP AWARDS, held in California and The Gin Masters, held in London. Blind Tiger Gin is pot-stilled in South Africa and infused with juniper, coriander, angelica, passion flower and lemongrass. Small-batch crafted in KwaZulu-Natal and available nationwide, Blind Tiger is an extremely sessionable, easy-drinking gin that's both appealing and complex, yet not overwhelming to the palate.

Woodstock Gin Company

Founded: 2012 by Simon von Witt

Price: R290 (recommended retail price)

Available: TOPS at SPAR, PnP Liquors, Blue Bottle Liquors

The Woodstock Gin Company resides in the trendy Cape Town neighbourhood that bears its name. A microdistillery situated between Woodstock and Salt River, Woodstock Gin Company believes awesome gin doesn't have to come from Europe.

Their recipe incorporates the taste of quality juniper berries, but becomes uniquely different when infused with their premium ingredients: rooibos, lime, and honeybush, to mention a few. Woodstock Gin is produced one batch at a time and tested to ensure the quality is up to standard. Woodstock Gin Company's flagship flavours are High Tea, Inception Grape and Inception Malt, and their tasting room is open six days a week.

Inverroche Distillery

A post shared by Inverroche Distillery (@inverroche) on Mar 2, 2018 at 7:00am PST

Founded: 2011 by Lorna Scott

Price: R370 (recommended retail price)

Available: TOPS at SPAR, PnP Liquors, Blue Bottle Liquors, Norman Goodfellows, Makro, Ultra Liquors

The original distillery, established 11 years ago in Stilbaai, is the brainchild of Lorna Scott, who first made rum for barrel ageing. The gins came later and Inverroche became a commercial business in December 2011, producing the first handcrafted fynbos gin made in South Africa. Infused with rare botanicals from the smallest and richest floral kingdom on earth, Inverroche's Classic, Amber and Verdant have fulfilled the family's dream of creating a premium spirit brand which is original and authentically South African.

New Harbour Gin

Founded: 2015 by Nic Janeke and Andri du Plessis

Price: R459 for 750ml (recommended retail price)

Available: Online and in store.

New Harbour hails from the stable of fine craftsmanship inherent in present-day Woodstock. Describing themselves as "an experimental craft distillery pursuing better craft spirits through science," the distillery in the old industrial heart of Cape Town harbour uses a combination of innovative distilling techniques. While the process is more challenging, the resultant quality makes it worthwhile. In fact, New Harbour has such a spirit of authenticity that they produce a finite number of bottles every month.

Bloedlemoen Handcrafted Gin

A post shared by Bloedlemoen Gin (@bloedlemoengin) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:10am PST

Founded: 2015 by Pierre Strydom, Stefan Coetzee and Mike Anthony Jones

Price: R390 (recommended retail price)

Available: Online and in most retail stores.

Bloedlemoen Gin is handcrafted from a selection of nine exotic botanicals with a lingering blood-orange aftertaste. Bloedlemoen (meaning blood orange) is a handcrafted, small batch gin from ten natural botanicals including juniper, blood orange, orange peel, grains of paradise, coriander, cassia and nutmeg. Renowned miniatures artist Lorraine Loots sketched the understated and refreshing label.

Trouvaille

Founded: Tim and Teresa James

Price: R420 (recommended retail price)

Available: Online and in most retail stores.

They say every brewer wants to grow up to be a distiller. This proved true with the creation of Blossom & Hops, Trouvaille's flagship gin. A true artisanal gin, Trouvaille's Blossom & Hops Gin is the creation of Tim and Teresa James. After years of home brewing, and with a special appreciation of hops, Tim naturally progressed to dabbling with a pot still.

Countless experimental infusions later resulted in a lucky find – a pairing that celebrates the earthiness of hops and the charm of lime blossom. The reintroduction of these long-forgotten botanicals yields a craft gin simultaneously familiar and unique, floral and spicy, delicate and bold.

Ginifer Artisan Gin

A post shared by Ginifer (@ginifergin) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:41am PST

Founded: 2015 by Jacqueline Grobler

Price: R325 – R390 (recommended retail price)

Available: Ginifer's online store delivers across South Africa.

Inspired by the vibrant energy of Joburg, Ginifer is an artisanal dry gin lovingly crafted in small batches and copper-distilled near Sandton. Ginifer's ingredients are sourced worldwide and 13 different botanicals are blended; several of the botanicals are native African medicinal herbs and sourced from places such as the Faraday muti market – Joburg's oldest and largest downtown muti market. Ginifer won best newcomer at the Good Food & Wine show 2016. The Ginifer Original and Ginifer Barrel-aged chili-infused are smooth, refreshing and very moreish and do well served with pieces of citrus (but never lemon) and a sprig of rosemary.

A Mari Ocean Gin

Founded: 2016 by Niel du Toit and Jess Henrich

Price: R450 (recommended retail price)

Available: Select TOPS at SPAR, Liquor City and Norman Goodfellows outlets. Available online at Cyber Cellar and Bottleshop.co.za.

This is a seasoned gin-lover's gin, for sure. A Mari means "from the sea" in Latin, and is a name befitting a gin distilled using water from the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Town. This unique method extracts the botanical oils from plants more efficiently and avoids any "stewing" of botanicals, promising a delicate, balanced flavour and a premium gin.

Niel and Jess distil in a 300-year old copper pot still. A Mari Atlantic Ocean Gin is fresh and citrus-forward using a selection of indigenous coastal fynbos from South Africa. Inspired by the east coast of Africa, A Mari Indian Ocean Gin is a spicy, rich gin featuring cardamom and pink pepper. Its golden colour results from chai infusions.

Wilderer Gin

A post shared by Wilderer (@wilderer_sa) on Mar 2, 2018 at 4:05am PST

Founded: 1995 by Helmut Wilderer

Price: R499 for 1 litre (recommended retail price)

Available: Online at Yuppiechef and Port2Port

Wilderer was established by master distiller Helmut Wilderer in Stellenbosch in January 1995 and enjoys the distinction of being South Africa's first private grappa distillery. Today Wilderer Distillery produces award-winning grappa, schnapps, liqueur and gin from two locations near Paarl.

Without giving too much away, Wilderer's "secret sauce" is a culmination of several tried and trusted ingredients including the finest wine spirits, unique fynbos botanicals and the clearest spring water from the Franschhoek mountains. Most recently, Wilderer Fynbos Gin won gold at the Meininger International Spirits Awards in Germany.