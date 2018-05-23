Sam Nzima's Contributions To The Emancipation Of The Black Nation Were Exceptional

This is the unedited transcript of the tribute by Suzette Mafuna, Nzima's former colleague, which was read on her behalf at his memorial service.

First of all, greetings and heartfelt condolences from Toronto to the grieving widow, children, family, friends, fellow Limpopo neighbours and communities of the beautiful, kind, wise, courageous and down-to-earth Sam Nzima, who has departed our shores for higher sacred pastures.

To my long-term loving friends, former fellow journalist and organisers of this sad event to bid a final farewell to a beloved former colleague, thank you for trusting me with a huge responsibility of honouring Sam Nzima's significant legacy through the very journalistic instinct and talent that saw him capture the most iconic image of our sordid past.

It was Sam's R180-worth Pantex camera that took him years to pay off, his passion for his work, his instinct for the right moment to get the best shot, his talent as a keen and curious photographer, and his hunger for the ultimate story that enabled white South Africans and people from around the world to gain an indisputable insight into the workings of the racist bullies that constantly inflicted atrocious treatment on fellow black people who dared challenge and stand up against white supremacy — through a simple but strikingly impactful black a white picture.

Sam's iconic capture in the film of the brutal murder of an innocent 13-year-old child will stay etched permanently in our hearts and minds and will always remind us of how brutally savage the apartheid regime really was. On that fateful June 16 1976, it was just Sam's crafty fearlessness and his Pantex that helped turn the tide for the South African struggle.

Ms Nontsikelelo Makhubu is seen next to the iconic photograph by Sam Nzima showing a dying Hector Pieterson carried away during the start of the Soweto Uprising in 1976, during celebrations to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the day, on June 16 2016 in Soweto. (JOHN WESSELS/AFP/Getty Images)

Sam was assigned coverage of the pending student demonstration following a tip-off to the World newspaper from an anonymous student. Sam Nzima remembered the tense atmosphere of a peaceful student march that immediately enraged the police and army by the singing, in loud, resounding and unified voices, the then-banned resistance prayer, "Nkosi Sikel' iAfrica" — and then the terrifying sound of a lethal police gunshot that hit a little boy close to where Sam was standing (wearing his press badge to identify to both parties that he was simply a press representative, and neither a student nor a police spy).

When he finally returned to the office and showed the editor the picture of a dying Hector, the editor initially refused to publish the picture, fearing its publishing would instigate a civil war. However, he quickly decided the picture deserved to be seen and police brutality exposed. And so it was that Sam Nzima's momentous photo made it to the front page of the World newspaper and informed all and sundry of the prevailing turmoil in black townships.

That picture also fuelled ordinary people's anger and helped radicalise activists, conscientise the ignorant and apolitical, as well as helped galvanise despondent black societies to transform feelings of helplessness into a resolve to participate actively in helping save children's lives. This urgent need to support the children's struggle led to a swift mobilisation of a parents' organisation that became the adult wing of the children's initiative and helped them escape police capture by arranging local and far-off hideouts, establishing community support systems, and generally becoming a mouthpiece for the voiceless.

A self-taught, humble and wise-beyond-words simple black man, Sam was different from the rest of the men in the newsroom.

It is heartening to note how ordinary people appreciate and are vocal about the esteem with which they regard Sam's significant role in the '76 uprising. Nombuso Makhubu, the sister of 16-year-old Mbuso Makhubu who carried Hector's crumpled body — [who] also endured endless police enquiries over her brother's disappearance — says this about Sam's courage in the face of police brutality: "When people refer to Sam as an unsung hero, I argue and say: 'No, he is not an unsung hero, he did what he had to do... we blacks people being our brothers' keepers...i t would have been a disgrace if he had run away from the police."

To get back to where it all begins, I remember sharing a newsroom and at times working with Nzima on several assignments and covering of social and political events that required photographic support. A self-taught, humble and wise-beyond-words simple black man, Sam was different from the rest of the men in the newsroom. Where there was raucous macho noise, Sam's silence and gentle demeanour caused you to even forget he was there before your eyes.

Not for him the raucous exchange of weekend shenanigans, whispered boasts about the past weekends "new hot catches", work gossip or fanatic soccer debates and arguments, and not for him the sophistication of urbanised know-it-all township folks or the drinking and debauchery of his colleagues. I don't remember a single scandal being attached to his name or character. If you spotted him at a party, it was when he had no choice but an assignment to capture the event images for a news item.

Spanish King Juan Carlos meets Sam Nzima during a visit to Soweto. JN/CLH/

As an up-and-coming female columnist, Sam always had a kind word of support and encouragement because of his maturity, his experience in the industry, and just because Sam was just a most amazing human being I ever worked with. He sometimes cautioned naive me against allowing newly found fame and recognition to derail my performance or character, and was always helpful with suggestions on my first field assignments with him.

If he was familiar with the subject of the interview, he would help break the ice to ease the interview process for the beginner in me. He once had to put me in my place, when I seemed to be taken up in my naivete by an intoxicating love interest that would later prove to be the type to stay very far. If I had not followed Sam's candid and fatherly advise, I would have been stuck in an ugly untenable situation/relationship. I also don't remember a single angry word, newsroom gossip or criticism of anyone passing through Sam's mouth.

Always kind, gentle and charming, he always made time to chat, share news titbits and warm smiles. He was impeccable in his dress, always properly groomed and always punctual. His rural background and quiet nature put him at a disadvantage in a newsroom that was the bastion of smooth-talking city slickers who were know-it-alls and bedazzled you with smart talk, lusty looks and flirtatious smiles, as they strode purposely through the newsroom with the self-confidence and a strong sense of self-importance, and at times could be mistaken for head-office types.

A 2016 Time magazine issue named Sam's photo 'Time magazine's one of the most influential 100 photographs in history' and also wrote 'Suddenly the world could no longer ignore apartheid... The seeds of international opposition that would eventually topple a racist system has been planted by a photograph.'

Never intimidated for being different and carrying the burden of belonging to a minority of a generally demeaned, isolated and unrecognised black group, Sam simply focused on producing the best work possible, treasured the few relationships with colleagues — but most of all, deeply treasured his nationality, his privacy, his Africanness and Limpopo roots. He always opened up when sharing his dreams of ploughing back to his rural community. At some point, he had his eye on establishing a grocery shops in his village.

Following my expressed public disappointment with South Africa's tendency to mount public platforms for mourning and over-the-top rhetoric in praise of South African dead heroes like Sam Nzima while neglecting to honour them while they live, a commentator defended our government by pointing out that Sam had been honoured with a prestigious annual 2011 South African Ikhamanga Award for excellence in arts, culture and journalism.

I argued that a single once-off lifetime award under closed doors that will soon be forgotten does not say much about South Africa's regard for Sam's worth. To my mind, Sam Nzima deserved a visible and public acknowledgement that would be the "talk of the town" or "Nizwile?" kind of crazy public razzmatazz at a central stadium for the world to see and the awardee to fully enjoy the deserved attention and honour while still alive.

Sam Nzima (L) looks on next to colleague and award-winning photojournalist Peter Magubane (R) and the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the funeral of Alf Khumalo in Johannesburg. October 27 2012.

Also imagine if the Arts Department could have established a monument to his name for acting beyond the call of duty in ferrying the dying Hector to a local clinic, without worrying about the consequences of using a company car without permission, or that of the dying Hector's nearby sister's permission, or even the possible brutal police reaction to both of his rebellious acts of resistance. How cool would that have been!?

Rather than a fleeting and soon-to-be-forgotten passing award event, our arts and culture department could have helped initiate a scholarship for photography training, particularly around Nzima's rural hometown, for a lasting legacy and pride for generations of his people. He eventually tried to train budding young photographers in his village, but without the necessary resources or any form of support from anywhere.

He fought a vicious solo battle for compensation following abuse of his work. From Sam's frustrating and long-lasting pocket-denting copyright dispute with the thieves of his works, the government could have helped to inspire and establish photographers and other artists by establishing legal frameworks for protecting all South African works produced through exceptional talent, heroism and selflessness such as Sam's.

Lala ngoxolo, Sam Nzima, and thank you for a still-to-be-recognised contribution to the black people's struggle for emancipation from white supremacy.

To capture and secure that world-acclaimed photo, Sam gambled on his own life by hiding the very important film inside his socks, but just as cunningly and as craftily also handed over his valuable photographic equipment and other inconsequential film to deflect further attention [from] the rest of his body, which hid the precious film and other images of the gruesome scene — images that he was to keep throughout his life.

Fortunately, Sam's exceptional contributions to the emancipation of the black nation have been recognised by powerful forces abroad, and to quote just a few:

From the German Embassy: "His camera captured the full brutality of apartheid oppression on a nation's psyche and history... a single picture can open our eyes to injustices and brutality."

Already publicly embarrassed and shamed by exposure of the iconic photo to international arenas, the Russians added more fuel to South Africa's ire by displaying the disputed picture in Russian publications. Sam was again accused by the government of colluding through his photo with "communist Russia that is also believed to be supplying uMkhonto we Sizwe with weapons" — and for this, he was again threatened by the police force with possible murder. He was often warned to choose between his job and his life. Once he was cautioned, "there is an assignment out that next time you will not be arrested but killed".

The then-U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton offered to buy his precious Pentax camera and take it to the U.S., but another vilified South African warrior instructed Sam to keep the camera and refuse to sell it. The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela intervened in preventing yet another appropriation of a subtle South African weapon of resistance; Sam Nzima's famous and trusted friend, his precious Pentax SL camera.

In her personal but public commemoration of June 16 1976 and in memory and appreciation of Mr Nzima's guidance and advice, Mpumi Mkhatywa — a young local black student — reveals that she has compiled a collage of pictures featuring diverse students in groups and couples wearing their different school uniforms, and puts it on display because "Sam taught us to save and keep pictures, so let me try."

Nzima (2nd R) next to colleagues and award-winning photojournalist Peter Magubane and Jao Silva during the funeral of Alf Khumalo in Johannesburg. October 27 2012.

Sam's excellence came at a huge cost and risk to his life and his wellbeing. At one point he somberly expressed regret at having shot that photo — because it destroyed his career and caused friction with some established photographers, who missed the opportunity to capture similar images and tried to dispute Nzima's version of the June 16 events. "They were trying to shoot down the importance of my picture, and they denied the photo had contributed to or influenced the ending of apartheid."

Then he had to contend with constant harassment that forced him to stay away from home as often as possible, because the police raids to his home included death threats that were so ferocious and intimidating he was forced to disappear from the face of the earth.

He was ultimately banned from working or venturing outside his home for close to 19 months and forced to resign from a career he loved passionately and was completely dedicated to. He also felt so threatened that he decided to leave Johannesburg for Lillydale permanently, where he resettled with his family. Sam's ingenuity with his now treasured and priceless camera ensured that for a change, a lost black life did not just end up as yet another meaningless statistic that does not count for anything.

However, there was no reward for his courageous commitment to accomplishing a difficult and dangerous mission. In the wise words of reputable veteran photographer Juda Ngwenya, "By resigning from his job, Nzima lost an opportunity to enter international awards and win prizes as well as travel the world. But he was forced to abandon a solid career.

From his quoted perception of his lasting contribution, Sam expressed resentment over the city of Johannesburg. He complained that although his photos took centre stage at the Soweto Hector Pieterson Museum, he had never received a cent from the profits made from tourist visits. "The city of Johannesburg could have compensated me for using my work to sell Soweto and South Africa to local and foreign tourists."

He also laments that while his pictures adorn the museum, his name has been completely obliterated from the archives. He said: "Inside, there are video recordings of people being interviewed about what happened that day, but nothing about me and what I had to say. There is not even a biography about Sam," he noted. Sam's is just one example of the many South African heroes who have to wait till they die to receive due public acknowledgement, and if they make the cut, receive the now trendy but often indiscriminate "hero's" funeral.

Sam deserved much more, so let's roll up our sleeves and revive the spirit of ubuntu as lived by a "proudly" and unapologetic Tsonga village boy — whose outstanding talent helped expose our pain and suffering to international government platforms and to civil human rights and social justice groups that resulted in broad imposition of sanctions against a stubborn, evil and irrational racist regime.

It is incumbent on those of us with the skills, the energy, commitment and resources to fulfil some of Sam's expressed but unfulfilled wishes and dreams — his biography, government and community sites as well as monuments in his name, his unachieved photography academy and restoration of his voice and identify as the authentic source and narrator of the infamous Hector Pieterson murder inside the Soweto museum.

Lala ngoxolo, Sam Nzima, and thank you for a still-to-be-recognised contribution to the black people's struggle for emancipation from white supremacy. And thanks to your treasured and trusted friend, the incredibly useful and dependable Pentax SL camera, that is likely to outlive us all.