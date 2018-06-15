Here're Some Creative Ways To Entertain Your Kids During The Winter Holidays

Winter school holidays are just around the corner, and with it inevitably comes three weeks of your children sitting at home complaining that they are 'bored' and being unable to play outside because of the cooler temperatures (especially inland).

Bored children tend to bicker with their sibling or end up being mischievous. The winter chill is unfortunately unavoidable but the boredom that comes with it can be sidestepped completely.

Before cabin fever hits your home, and you start counting down the hours until the start of the third term, try one of our boredom buster activities – they are all not only kid but Aupair approved!

Holiday Diary

Buy a notebook and cover it and encourage your child to write in it every day. If your child is younger than 8, get them to draw pictures, paint or colour their days. They can get creative as they want and stick in photos, do check-lists of activities they want to do and draw pictures to remind them of the 'winter holidays of 2018'.

Gardening

Checkers' mini gardens have given children (and their parents!) green fingers overnight. Use the holidays to get the children in the garden, planting, weeding and watering! It brings a new dimension to messy play.

Creativity

Make sock puppets by glueing wool on the top of an old sock and using a permanent marker and scraps of material to make eyes, nose and a mouth, then put on a puppet show.

Activity

Have a tea party with the little ladies (and gentlemen) in your home. Encourage them to dress in their 'Sunday best' for the occasion. Don't forget dust off the good cutlery and crockery!

Visit the library

Municipal libraries are packed with books which will the entire family's imagination FREE! Just take along your most up-to-date municipal bill, complete the forms and choose from a plethora of books (and DVD's).

Baking

Bake your favourite biscuit or cake recipe and let your child decorate their creation as they please. You supply sprinkles, icing and sweeties and let them do the rest.

Play

Make your own non-toxic play dough by mixing together half a cup of salt, 1 cup flour, 1 tablespoon of oil, 1 tablespoon of cream of tartar, mix in a cup of boiling water and a few drops of food colouring.

Board games

Dust off the old Monopoly or Snakes and Ladders set and revive the old-fashioned fun of playing a game that does not require a battery or TV screen. Or, try teaching your children the lost art of chess or backgammon!

Remember, that young and enquiring minds need to be stimulated and engaged or boredom and the inevitable unruly behaviour will be sure to present itself. With a bit of imagination (and patience) winter holidays can not only be bearable but enjoyable for the entire family!