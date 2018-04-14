Best Of Blogs, April 14: Don't Miss Out On These

Mam' Winnie is being laid to rest this weekend, and the tributes have continued pouring in for her, with scores paying their last respects. The blogs desk has also been spoilt for choice when it comes to covering other important points in South Africa's current affairs, both politically and economically.

For instance, we have comment on the DA's federal conference and what it means for the opposition party ahead of 2019. The Facebook privacy breach had many voices calling for the social media site's leadership to be transparent and explain just what the data breach means for users. Here's a pick of the best from this week's blogs.

1. The DA's White, Liberal Establishment Has To Face The Facts

Indications from the federal congress that the DA just concluded are that it will take some time yet, if ever it should succeed, for South Africa's official opposition party to make a determined break with the toxic legacy of racial liberalism. While it seems that the party is engaged in an intensified battle of ideas about race and gender, attempts to decisively confront these related inequalities both outside and inside the party have again been defeated, writes sociopolitical analyst Christi van der Westhuizen.

2. Cyril Ramaphosa's Youth Employment Service Must Deliver

Statistics South Africa in 2017 reported that the unemployment rate amongst graduates remained at 7.3 percent. It sounds like a small number, but the frustrations of those that make up the 7.3 percent are the worst nightmare for any graduate. It has been an intense journey of three or four years to get a degree, and it is everyone's wish to reap the rewards from it, writes Andries Motau.

3. Sub-Saharan Africa, The Last Frontier For Crop Production

In an increasingly globalised but complex agro-food system, land availability per se is but one consideration driving investment decisions. Also of importance are the land governance systems per country, and specifically tenure security considerations, as well as infrastructure provision, market considerations, access to and cost of finance, political arrangements and stability, local skills availability, and others, write agricultural economists Wandile Sihlobo and Tinashe Kapuya (PhD).

4. The SSA Is Particularly Susceptible To Politicisation, Which Is Unconstitutional

What is at issue in the face-off between relatively new inspector-general of intelligence [IGI] Setlomamaru Dintwe and State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser? A great deal. Professor Jane Duncan unpacks the IGI's stand against Arthur Fraser's bullying.

5. Will Technology Be The Cure For Africa's Poor Health?

Despite considerable progress in providing adequate healthcare to African citizens, many have not been able to receive quality healthcare for a number of reasons, chief of these being affordability, but there is also lack of access to technology.

Simon Carpenter asks how do we urgently address inadequate delivery of healthcare to Africa's citizens and says he believes new technologies may be the answer, insisting "that implementing effective healthcare on the continent requires all stakeholders to collaborate in a more effective and efficient way to maximise the scarce resources". Read more.

6. It's Important For Child Development To Be A More Present Parent

Inasmuch as children spend the better part of their day at school, a parent's role in raising their child can never be downplayed. This is important both for the development of the child and their self-esteem.

Cindy Glass emphasises that children thrive in relationships where they feel acknowledged, valued and heard. Being a mindful parent simply means that you take the time to see, hear and understand your children, despite the challenges that life inevitably throws at you. Read more.

7. There Is A Lesson In Madikizela-Mandela's Passing

The passing of Winnie is a lesson for individuals as well as the country: We need to have moments to reflect on the life of the country – don't just point fingers and put faults to the country, but reflect, learn and stop blaming. We need to reflect on the causes of the things that are lacking. We need to talk about past oppression and its effects on our people, as well as current systemic violence and its effects, write community practitioner Gaudence Uwizeye and knowledge and learning manager Dominique Dix-Peek, both at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR).