Best Of The Blogs, April 29: Read These Now

Last week marked a milestone in South Africa's democracy, Freedom Day; however, the day garnered mixed reactions, with some lauding the fact that SA has come this far and others saying that their freedoms are limited as [they] have felt excluded.

The royal family also had a new addition; this, coupled with the upcoming royal wedding, has the family in the public's fave spot.

The Democratic Alliance and Patricia de Lille are also a talking point as a new motion of no confidence in Cape Town's mayor has shown that the numbers may or may not be stacked in her favour.

Dr Eve explores new thoughts on an old institution: marriage, it has opened up an interesting conversation around some of the approaches which society has placed on coupling.

Take some time out of your long-weekend activities and indulge in a bit of early-morning binge-reading of our best offering from the blogs desk.

1. Verwoerd's Great-Grandson: 'Dealing With The Past Is By No Means Easy'

Verwoerd's great-grandson wrote for HuffPost: "This challenge — of dealing with the past — is by no means easy. It involves, in whiteness' case, questioning those whom you hold dearest and value most – previous generations of relatives." Read more.

2. Land-Reform Success Hinges On Trust Between Public And Private Sector

Agricultural economists Wandile Sihlobo, Tinashe Kapuya and land policy analyst Theo Boshoff write about the fundamental factors in the land-reform debate, highlighting that trust needs to be built in order to ensure the success and sustainability of the land programme and the agricultural sector. Read more.

3. [EXTRACT] 'My Father Died For This': The Agony Of Fort Calata's Death

When the Cradock Four's Fort Calata was murdered by agents of the apartheid state in 1985, his son Lukhanyo was only three years old. Thirty-one years later Lukhanyo and Abigail Calata unpack the events leading up to his father's death. Read more.

4. Relax, Folks, AfriForum Is NOT Prosecuting Julius Malema

AfriForum wishes to create the impression that it is pursuing and prosecuting Julius Malema, but this is not true. For AfriForum to announce that it is prosecuting Malema is taking liberties with facts — the announcement was 30 percent fact and 70 percent fiction; a cocktail of political communication, writes Lukhanyo Vangqa.

5. Five Handy Tips For Vicki Momberg And Company

Momberg has become the poster child for unrepentant bigoted behaviour that seems to beset our society almost 25 years after the end of apartheid. It is unclear whether it is simply ignorance or downright hatred of those different to themselves that motivates such repugnant references to fellow South Africans, but one thing is clear: instead of the use of demeaning words receding into the past, their use remains rampant today, writes Jeanette Buis.

6. DA Scores Spectacular Own Goal – Cutting Down Their Tall Poppy

Ferial Haffajee writes that the numbers may not be showing it yet, but the DA is going to have to fight to keep Cape Town. Haffajee notes that the DA governs with a big majority, but that with the Ramaphosa effect and the water crisis and now the distractions of the De Lille debacle, mean the party goes into the 2019 election fighting a defensive strategy rather than the offensive one it would have preferred. Read more.

7. 'If Royalty Is A New Religion, I Think I'm An Atheist'

Do I care what the new royal baby is called? I'm not sure I do, because if royalty is a new religion, I think I'm an atheist, writes John Davenport.