Best Of The Blogs, June 14: Top Reads You Shouldn't Miss

In the past week, we had contributions from some of the best minds in various sectors, covering hot topics that have unfolded throughout the week.

These contributions tackled current affairs facing the country, both politically and economically, balanced with a good dose of commentary on topics spanning cultural affairs and the use of language, as well as workplace shifts right now.

On the lifestyle side, we have our weekly column by Dr Eve which unpacks which sexual fantasies people are interested in.

Here are some of the best from the blogs desk this week:

1. Don't Let Social Media Fool You, Everyone Is Going Through Something

Social media only shows half of what is real. Nobody's life is perfect all the time. Don't be deceived by Instagram newsfeeds! Yes, picture-perfect moments do exist. But they exist among the real-life chaotic moments — those ones that don't get captured or documented, writes Nicky Verd.

2. Tom Moyane Uses JZ's Tricks And Tactics In Fight With Ramaphosa

Suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane has clearly learnt from the best on how to shout from the top of your lungs that you want your day in court, but then doing everything in your power to prevent it, writes Pieter du Toit.

Getty Images Suspended South African Revenue Services (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Esa Alexander)

3. These Are People's Top 7 Sexual Fantasies. Question Is: Do You Tell Your Partner?

Sexual fantasies are escapes into flights of fancy that activate a part of you that arouses and excites you in a very different way than the arousal and excitement that you feel with a partner/s. Do you really want to share these very private thoughts and feelings? Do you want to strip away all of your privacy and expose this part of yourself to a partner who is sure to respond with a resounding WTF?! Read more on Dr Eve's take on the top sexual fantasies.

4. Experienced And New: Managing A Multigenerational Office Crew

For the first time in history, four generations are working side-by-side. Add to this the fourth industrial revolution, the gig economy, and the changing the state of the world and consumer conscientiousness, and there are some seismic shifts catapulting companies' way. Leaders will need to effectively spearhead change-management strategies to adjust the workplace, writes Anita Bosch.

5. 'There Are amaZulu On My Stoep' – Did I Get That Right?

Somewhere, someone — perhaps a subeditor, perhaps a powerful board member? — might have had an epiphany that the Zulu nation/people should henceforth be named amaZulu in the SABC's English texts. As far as I could determine, this practice is currently restricted to English. Gerhard van Huyssteen, professor in language technology at North-West Universityconsiders the contradictions of this editorial practice.

Sowetan/ Getty Images SOWETAN VIA GETTY IMAGES Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Jacob Zuma with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini during one of the monarch's weddings at Ondini Sports Complex on July 26 2014, in Ulundi.

6. Dispelling The Myth That Homosexuality Is Un-African

Anti-gay sentiments in Africa, which run counter to a history of same-sex practices across the continent, are often fuelled by the hostile attitudes of some in key leadership positions, writes research analyst Gerbrandt van Heerden.

7. Cape Town Is Only The Beginning — The Whole World Is Facing A Water Crisis

From a water perspective, we live in a 'world of Cape Towns'. Read more on how planning for future water security in a nexus paradigm that faces the world and not just Cape Town, by CEO of the Water Research Commission Dhesigen Naidoo.