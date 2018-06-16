Best Of The Blogs, June 16: Reads You Don't Want To Skip

The Fifa World Cup has many around the globe tuned into which teams are playing in Russia and how well the African representatives are doing. Here at home, there's the conversation around language use as a means of inclusion or exclusion, and Hendricks asks why we haven't yet incorporated the 11 languages into press conferences at sports gatherings.

This week also marks the beginning of the initiation season. This, of course, has brought up the concerns around the safety of the initiates and what the Eastern Cape government will be doing to ensure that they mitigate the number of lives lost to the circumcision rite.

On the lifestyle side, Dr Eve has started a campaign that runs through the month of June, tackling the anxiety around having sex after being sexually assaulted. She aims to offer advice and tools for women who want to have a conversation about consent, permission and how to build a safe, pleasurable environment for healthy sexual expression.

1. When It Comes To Zuma, Can Ramaphosa Play Dirty?

Hours before his election as South Africa's fifth president since the dawn of democracy, EFF leader Julius Malema said Cyril Ramaphosa was not a politician. In essence, he meant that Ramaphosa — who has had stints as a trade unionist and a businessman — cannot play dirty, writes Molifi Tshabalala.

2. Do Indigenous Languages Have A Place In South African Rugby?

The Springbok coach is Afrikaans and the captain is Xhosa. Jody Hendricks' question is: "What's the use of having a diverse and transformed Springbok team and coaching staff if you are not prepared to allow them the time to express themselves in a diverse way?" Read more.

3. Let's Have A Conversation About Engaging In Sex After #MeToo

No longer must women remain silent about sexual harassment, abuse, assault or misconduct. In Dr Eve's SexAfter#MeToo campaign, she aims to answer your questions about consent, permission and how to build a safe, pleasurable environment for your healthy sexual expression. Read more.

4. Initiation Schools: One Death Is A Death Too Many

The problem threatening the ritual of ulwaluko is not the revealing of secret rituals but the deaths, injuries, losses and pain that the ritual inflicts on some young men and their families. Mangaliso Sean Mbusiexamines ulwaluko after the "Inxeba" protests. Read more.

5. Cuban Millennials And The Digital Revolution

The rise of internet connectivity in Cuba, which is still restricted to a handful of hotels, through prepaid vouchers has not only influenced the youth by exposing them to popular culture without restriction but also inspired a new wave of entrepreneurship. Young people are using the internet innovatively to claim a share of tourism dollars, writes Angelo Louw.

6. Want To Solve SA's Education Problems? Fire Angie, And Hire Panyaza

As we prepare to mark 42 years of struggle in education since the youth uprising of 1976, we have to take a hard look at the leadership in education and make radical changes. It would be a mistake to use this issue as the only yardstick to measure what has happened in education since the dawn of democracy, but it remains a crucial issue to highlight, writes JJ Tabane.

7. Stigmatisation Of Sex Work: To Be 'Blessed And Slaying'

Sex workers who find themselves violated in their workspaces by clients in the form of rape or physical assault are not able to report these crimes to relevant authorities as sex work remains criminalised in South Africa. This position also assumes that the women are "asking for it" as they are already performing sexual activities as a form of work. This completely overlooks the issues of consent, contractual agreement and basic human rights violations writes Yolanda Dyantyi.