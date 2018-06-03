Best Of The Blogs, June 3: Top Reads You Shouldn't Miss

This week was another one full of diverse voices on the blogs desk — especially with regards to Siya Kolisi's appointment as the Bok captain, the Ashwin Willemse SuperSport saga, and what both say about the state of rugby in South Africa.

Today also marks the first day of Pride month and a blogger highlights the need for inclusion and intersectionality in the LGBTQ+ community. Gender-based violence and femicide continue to be sore talking points, in light of the many women lost to intimate-partner violence.

Youth unemployment and high data costs continue to be a major impediment to beating the poverty cycle. All these issues are important, even if some are heavy reads. Take some time out of your weekend to engage with some of the most pressing issues of the day.

1. The Ashwin Willemse Incident May Not Be Racist Per Se, But It Tells Us Something About Arrogance

Notwithstanding how this issue is resolved by SuperSport, the on-air walk-off incident by Willemse highlights that even people who are collegial and seem to like each other, can say things or act in ways that are experienced as condescending and patronising, writes Jeanette Buis.

2. Siya Kolisi Is Captain Not Because He Is Black, But Despite Being Black

It's absurd that we have indulged the assertions of satirists and commentators who manufactured the offensive lie that talent and transformation are mutually exclusive. Frankly, Kolisi's race didn't do what talent couldn't. If we are honest, his race and social class have probably been a burden in this predominately white sport, writes Mayihlome Tshwete.

3. Pride Month Must Be Intersectional

Often, LGBTQ+ people — especially those more privileged than others — forget to acknowledge their privilege and fail to include all members of the queer community.

Luke Waltham emphasises that it is vital that the LGBTQ+ community reflects on diversity and the varied struggles that many have to go through. Read more.

4. We Need To Stop Treating Rape As A Faceless Crime — It Isn't

Whether a victim speaks out instantly or after decades, it can never erase what they have gone through and the courage it took them to speak out about their rape or sexual assault. But this should in no way force all victims to speak out about their rape and sexual assault.

Nobody owes anyone else their story, and no one should be shamed for not wanting to speak out, writes Charissa Cassels.

5. Stagnant Laws Fail Harassed, Assaulted And Murdered Women

With the assistance of the state, women must be able to litigate directly against men, without having to endure the persistent trauma currently evidenced in criminal justice procedures. The moral framework of our society has been reframed by the #MeToo movement; our legal system needs to respond to this urgently, writes Chrispin Phiri.

6. How Businesses — And Jobseekers — Can Make Job-Hunting Cheaper

Mkhuseli Vangile says employers need to make it easier for young people to find jobs. He gives a few tips for employers on how to better service jobseekers, while ensuring that they also get the best out of the crop of applicants. He also offers tips to jobseekers about how to effectively go about looking for jobs and ensuring that they save along the line. Read more.

7. Lord, Give Us This Day Our Daily Data

Information dissemination is an integral part of education, which is an essential component of the liberation of humans from the bondage of ignorance. Unfortunately, this repository of information comes at a discriminatory cost, which limits its accessibility, writes Lawrence Fengu.